Preity Zinta shares emotional message after PBKS lose IPL 2025 final to RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title by clinching the 2025 championship in a thrilling final against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Following the intense match, PBKS co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note expressing pride in her team’s performance and promising a strong comeback next season.

In her emotional post, Preity shared a picture of the PBKS squad with a large “Thank You” message.

She wrote, “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining, and inspiring. I loved the fight and the grit our young team — our shers — showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch, led from the front and how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!”

Reflecting on the challenges the team overcame, she added, “This year was unique. We smashed records despite losing key players to injuries and national duty. We paused the tournament, moved home games to other states, and even evacuated a stadium. Still, we adapted, topped the points table after a decade, and fought till the end in an exciting final.”

She praised the character and determination shown by her players and thanked the support staff and fans for their unwavering backing throughout the season.

“A big thank you to each of them and to everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all, a heartfelt thank you to our Sher Squad — our fans who stood with us through thick and thin. Whatever we are and however far we’ve come is all because of you.”

Concluding the post, Preity made a promise: “We will come back to finish the job because the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium. Till then, take care and stay safe. Love you all.”