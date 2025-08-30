Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, marking his first trip to the country in seven years.

The summit, set for August 31 and September 1, will bring together leaders from the 10-member SCO. A key aspect of Modi’s visit will be his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, drawing attention due to recent improvements in India-China relations.

This visit comes at a time when India’s relationship with the United States has faced challenges, especially after the imposition of high tariffs on Indian exports by the Trump administration.

While India remains committed to its ties with the US, it continues to value open communication with China, diversifying its foreign policy approach.

Modi’s visit may mark a shift in India-China relations, which have seen both cooperation and tension in recent years. The relationship faced tensions after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, but recent diplomatic exchanges indicate both nations are exploring ways to rebuild trust.

Despite political tensions, China remains India’s second-largest trading partner, with India’s manufacturing sector still relying on Chinese components.

The SCO summit is drawing attention for its wider geopolitical impact. Initially focused on tackling terrorism, extremism, and separatism, the 10-nation group has grown into a platform offering an alternative to Western-led institutions.

India’s participation highlights its goal to stay relevant in multiple global forums without fully aligning with any single bloc.

However, expectations for breakthroughs are low due to ongoing concerns, especially China’s military ties with Pakistan and its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean.

For China, improving relations with India could help offset US-led efforts to limit its rise. For India, balancing relations with both the West and China shows its commitment to a multi-aligned foreign policy in a divided world.