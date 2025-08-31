Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the resumption of direct flights between India and China after more than five years. This move comes as both countries work to strengthen political ties amidst global trade uncertainties.

During his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi confirmed that the Special Representatives of both nations had reached an agreement on border management.

He also highlighted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the restart of direct flights between India and China.

“The interests of 2.8 billion people in both nations are linked to our cooperation. This will benefit not just our countries but humanity as a whole. We are committed to advancing our relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity,” Modi said.

Direct flights were suspended in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing travelers to take longer routes through regional hubs like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok, increasing travel time and costs.

The resumption of flights marks a change in India-China relations, which had been tense after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.

Modi made this announcement during his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, marking his first visit in seven years.

He had met with Xi last year in Kazan during the BRICS summit, which helped break a four-year deadlock in bilateral relations caused by military tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

“Last year in Kazan, we had fruitful discussions that set our relations on a positive path. After the disengagement at the border, peace and stability have been restored,” Modi added.

He also congratulated Xi on China’s successful chairmanship of the SCO and expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit China and meet.