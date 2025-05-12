Guwahati: In a national address at 8 PM today (May 12), Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Indian Army has been granted “full freedom” to eliminate terrorists.

“We have given full freedom to the Indian Army to wipe out the terrorists, and today, every terrorist, every terror organization knows the consequences of attempting to remove the sindoor from the foreheads of our mothers and daughters,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The address, the first since the commencement of Operation Sindoor, followed a ceasefire declared after four days of hostilities with Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7th in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

“Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country,” said PM Modi

“The Indian armed forces struck terrorist havens within Pakistan. Even in their wildest nightmares, these terrorists couldn’t have imagined India would take such decisive action. When our missiles and drones rained down on those Pakistani locations, it wasn’t merely their structures that were demolished; their very audacity was shattered,” said Modi.

He said that no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore. “Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms,” he said.