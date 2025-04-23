Guwahati: Security agencies on Wednesday released sketches of three men suspected to be involved in Pahalgam massacre, in south Kashmir, that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

Officials identified the suspects as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, who reportedly operate under the code names Moosa, Yunus, and Asif.

Authorities believe the trio has links to previous terror incidents in Poonch.

Survivors of the attack assisted police artists in creating the sketches, officials confirmed.

Notably, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

In response to the massacre, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured to ensure the safe return of stranded tourists who wish to leave the valley.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s [Tuesday’s] tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave.”

It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights,… pic.twitter.com/5O3i5U1rBh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 23, 2025

He added that although authorities had reopened the Srinagar–Jammu highway for single-direction traffic, restrictions would remain in place due to unstable road conditions.

“We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, dozens of Kashmiris gathered outside a police station in Srinagar to condemn the attack and demand swift government action. One protester called the killings “a murder of humanity,” urging unity across religious lines.

“Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, this is about human life. Don’t point fingers at each other,” another protester said, calling for collective condemnation over division.