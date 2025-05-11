Guwahati: Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has authorized Army Commanders along the western border to take immediate counteraction if Pakistan violates the recent agreement reached between the two nations’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).

Following the ceasefire and reported airspace violations on the night of May 10–11, 2025, General Dwivedi met with senior commanders to assess the security situation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the review, he empowered them to act decisively in response to any breach of the terms established during the DGMO-level talks held on May 10.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army confirmed the move, stating that the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to regional commanders to initiate kinetic responses if necessary.

Tensions remain high, but no direct hostilities have erupted since the military officials from both sides concluded their discussions. Just an hour before the official announcement of the understanding, sources had warned that India would treat any future terror-related incident from Pakistani territory as an act of war, promising a strong retaliation.

The Army continues to closely monitor the border situation while reinforcing readiness along the western front.