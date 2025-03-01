NMC clarifies NIOS students' eligibility for NEET UG exams

Guwahati: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that students studying through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exams.

Students who have completed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English will be allowed to take NEET if they study Biology as an additional subject from an authorized NIOS institution.

This clarification was issued in a public notice to correct confusion caused by the NEET-UG Bulletin 2025, released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which did not align with NMC regulations.

The NMC also provided this response after an RTI inquiry from an NIOS student, as well as from those studying in State Open Schools and the Private Candidate category.