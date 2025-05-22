Guwahati: The mystery surrounding the killing of 10 alleged Myanmar-based armed cadres by Assam Rifles near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel district on May 14 has deepened, with Myanmar’s government-in-exile, the National Unity Government (NUG), disputing India’s claim and demanding an inquiry.

The NUG, formed by anti-coup activists following the 2021 military takeover in Myanmar, identified the slain individuals as members of its armed wing, the People’s Defence Organisation (PDO). In a statement released on Tuesday, the NUG urged the Indian government to halt fencing activities in regions where the boundary remains disputed.

“We do not believe this incident reflects India’s official stance,” the NUG’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. “We remain committed to working with India on border-related matters in the spirit of good neighbourliness.”

The NUG also asked New Delhi to suspend unilateral actions related to border fencing in sensitive zones. Manipur shares a 398-km porous and ethnically sensitive border with Myanmar.

Many NUG leaders and thousands of Myanmar nationals, including ousted lawmakers and former ministers, have taken refuge in India’s Northeast due to the ongoing conflict with the Myanmar junta. Over 35,000 have settled in Mizoram and Nagaland alone.

Aware that the incident could strain ties with India, the NUG appealed to all Myanmar nationals, both in India and in Myanmar, to avoid any activity that could harm bilateral relations. It advised resistance groups along the border to refrain from actions that could be viewed as illegal and called for cooperation with Indian authorities to combat drug smuggling along the frontier.

This deadly encounter occurred amid growing opposition in Northeast India to the Centre’s move to erect fencing along the 1,643-km border with Myanmar, a step many believe could divide tribal communities and disrupt longstanding ethnic ties.