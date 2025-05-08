Guwahati: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries filed an application with the Trademarks Registry on May 7, seeking to register ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a word mark.

The application falls under Class 41, which covers services related to education and entertainment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to Reliance, three other applicants, Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh (Retd), and Alok Kothari, have also filed separate claims for the trademark rights to the same term, according to a report.

The move to secure the trademark follows the high-profile military action launched by the Indian armed forces during the night of May 6–7.

Named ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the operation targeted multiple terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The strike was a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead.

In a press statement released in the early hours of May 7, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Indian forces had carried out focused and precise strikes on nine terrorist sites across the border.

The statement stated that the operation deliberately avoided targeting Pakistani military installations to maintain a non-escalatory posture.

“India has shown restraint in its choice of targets and the method of execution,” the release stated. “These actions underline our commitment to hold those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre accountable.”

The move to trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’ has sparked public interest as both corporate and individual entities rush to associate themselves with the name of a critical national security action.

The outcome of the trademark claims will be determined by the Trademarks Registry in due course.