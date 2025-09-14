Guwahati: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will visit Papua New Guinea on September 16 to attend the nation’s 50th Independence Day celebrations.

Invited by the Papua New Guinea Government, he will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During his visit, Margherita is expected to hold discussions with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea and engage with the local Indian diaspora and business community.

This visit follows the landmark 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), which took place in May 2023 in Port Moresby, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi.

Margherita’s participation is seen as a step toward deepening India’s ties with Pacific Island nations and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to his duties in Papua New Guinea, the Union Minister will also attend meetings with leaders from the tourism and textile industries in Hong Kong.

On his way back, he will stop in Brisbane, Australia, for similar engagements and connect with the Indian communities in both Hong Kong and Australia.