Guwahati: The Mahayuti alliance is poised to reclaim power in Maharashtra, comfortably surpassing the halfway mark.

The BJP, on its own, is expected to cross the 100-seat milestone, solidifying its position as the largest party in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for the alliance’s success.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attributed the victory to the Mahayuti’s unwavering focus on development.

Maharashtra recorded a historic voter turnout during the state assembly elections held on November 20. Voting was conducted in a single phase across all 288 constituencies. The counting of votes will commence on Saturday at 8 a.m., setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Stay connected with nenow.in for Maharashtra Election Result Live update: