Guwahati: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Nagpur shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning after a suspected bird strike caused damage to the aircraft.

The crew decided to turn the plane around and made an emergency landing as a safety precaution.

The Airbus A320, operating as flight 6E 812, had 272 passengers on board.

IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft encountered a bird hit soon after departure and that all passengers and crew landed safely.

“As a precautionary step, the pilots turned back, and the flight landed safely at Nagpur airport,” an IndiGo spokesperson said. “Due to the need for inspection and maintenance, the flight has been cancelled for the day.”

Senior Airport Director Abid Ruhi said that authorities are investigating the cause. “There has been a suspected bird strike, and we are analysing the situation further,” he told a news agency.

Sources added that the bird strike may have affected the front section of the aircraft, but no injuries were reported.