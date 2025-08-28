

Guwahati: Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar and Mumbai are the the safest cities in the country for women, National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025.

Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar and Ranchi were ranked the lowest, reports PTI.

The nationwide index released on Thursday, wa based on a survey of 12,770 women in 31 cities. The national safety score is at 65 per cent, categorising cities as “much above,” “above,” “at,” “below” or “much below” this benchmark.

Kohima and other top cities were bracketed under stronger gender equity, civic participation, policing and women-friendly infrastructure.

On the contrary Patna and Jaipur were disastrous owing to weak institutional responsiveness, patriarchal norms and gaps in urban infrastructure.

Around 91 per cent of women reported safety.

But about half were not sure if their workplace “had a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy; those with such policies generally rated them as effective.”

Seven per cent encountered harassment in public spaces in 2024.

The figures however doubled to 14 per cent among those under 24.

Neighbourhoods (38 per cent) and public transport (29 per cent) were frequently warned as harassment hotspots.