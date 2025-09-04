Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan again on Thursday.

Reuters however reports that the quake hit with a magnitude of 6.2 quoting German Research Centre for Geosciences.

So severe was the impact that tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR.

The Thursday earthquake occurred days after two major quakes in northern Afghanistan killed over 2,200 people and caused widespread damage.

According to the Afghanistan government’s statement, an earthquake at a depth of 160 km struck regions in Nangarhar and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The earthquake struck at around 10.26 pm.

INDIA TV reports that it struck at 34.58 N latitude and 70.66 E longitude, as per the Meteorological Centre Srinagar (MCS).

The earthquakes have had devastating effect on Afghanistan with the death toll crossing 2200 and around 3,640 left injured.

Several have been rendered homeless staring at a bleak future.

Rescue workers were occupied on Thursday puling bodies from the rubble of homes razed.

Search operations have been continuing non-stop.

“Everything we had has been destroyed,” Reuters quoted Aalem Jan, whose house in the province of Kunar was demolished by the tremors.

“The only remaining things are these clothes on our backs,” said Jan as his kin sat under trees with their belongings.

India has delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people of that country.

The materials include blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitizers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables.