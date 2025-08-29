Guwahati: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ongoing visit to Japan and upcoming trip to China, accusing him of neglecting the violence-affected northeastern state of Manipur.

The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China.



His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China — largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the… Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 29, 2025

In a social media post on X, Ramesh stated that while the Prime Minister travels abroad, the people of Manipur “still await his visit to heal their wounds,” which he said Modi has “simply and stubbornly refused.”

Ramesh also criticized India’s approach toward China, alleging that the country is being “forced to normalize relations with China largely on their terms.”

He referred to past military concerns, including China’s coordination with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and highlighted statements by PM Modi in 2020 that, according to Ramesh, weakened India’s negotiating position.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China. His visit to China is a moment of reckoning for India,” Ramesh wrote. “Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his engagement. He has simply washed his hands off Manipur – a tragic testimony to the blundering of the Union Home Minister.”

PM Modi is currently in Japan, marking his first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and advance the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

Following Japan, the Prime Minister will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.