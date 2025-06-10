India’s population is set to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, making it the world’s most populous country, according to a new UN report. The country’s fertility rate has dropped to 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1, meaning fewer children are being born than needed to maintain the population.

The UN’s 2025 State of World Population report highlights that the real issue is not overpopulation, but the lack of informed choices about having children. It stresses the importance of reproductive rights and the ability to decide when and how many children to have.

Despite the decline in birth rates, India has a large youth population, with 24% aged 0-14, 17% between 10-19, and 26% aged 10-24. About 68% of the population is of working age, offering an economic opportunity if supported by policies and job access.

India’s elderly population is currently 7%, but it is expected to rise as life expectancy improves. By 2025, life expectancy is projected to reach 71 years for men and 74 years for women.

India’s population has grown from 436 million in 1960 to nearly 1.5 billion today. In the past, women had more children, with the average number being nearly six in 1960. This number has now dropped to around two due to better healthcare, education, and more control over family decisions.

Despite progress, many women still struggle to make informed reproductive choices. India’s population is expected to peak at 1.7 billion in about 40 years before declining.

Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, praised India’s progress in reducing fertility rates and improving maternal health, but stressed that inequalities remain. She emphasized that true progress will come when everyone has the freedom to make informed reproductive choices, leading to healthier families and a stronger economy.