Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday firmly stated that India would not compromise on its farmers’ interests, even if doing so leads to economic hardship.

His remarks come in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods, including agricultural products, significantly.

While addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, Modi emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to the agricultural community.

“Our farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers are our top priority. No matter the cost, we will defend their interests. I am prepared to face the consequences, and so is India,” Modi declared during his speech.

His statement followed Trump’s executive order, signed on Wednesday, that imposes an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing the total to 50%.

Trump justified the decision by citing national security concerns, foreign policy considerations, and India’s continued import of Russian oil, which he labeled an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. interests.

According to the order, the increased tariffs will take effect in 21 days, sparing only those Indian goods already in transit or those that qualify for specific exemptions.

The executive order also includes provisions for future changes based on retaliatory actions from other nations or steps taken by India or Russia.

During recent trade talks, the U.S. pushed for broader access to India’s agricultural market, particularly for crops like corn, soybeans, and cotton.

However, India resisted those demands, citing the risks such changes pose to the livelihoods of its farmers, according to a report by a news agency.

In the same conference, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to agricultural scientist Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, hailing his contributions to India’s Green Revolution. Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and stamp to honor Swaminathan’s legacy.

Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam, was instrumental in transforming India’s food production system during the 1960s by promoting high-yield wheat varieties and modern farming methods.

His work helped lift millions of Indian farmers out of poverty. He passed away in Chennai on September 28, 2023, at the age of 98.