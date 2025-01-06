Bengaluru: India has reported its first cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe symptoms.

Two infants, a 3-month-old and an 8-month-old, have been diagnosed with HMPV in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history, indicating that the virus is already circulating in India.

The cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause symptoms resembling a cold but can lead to complications, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The virus can trigger pneumonia or exacerbate chronic respiratory conditions, with cases typically rising during the winter and early spring.

The Centre has announced that it is monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially following recent reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China.

A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) has been convened to evaluate the situation, with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health organisations participating.

As a precaution, the Centre has increased laboratory capacity for HMPV testing, and the ICMR will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year.