Guwahati: From September 5, India has rolled out a new digital system for land registration, marking a major reform in property transactions.

The move aims to make the process easier, faster and more transparent, while cutting down on corruption and reducing the role of middlemen.

Under the new rule, citizens can now register property online through state-specific land record portals, without visiting tehsil or sub-registrar offices. Applicants are required to upload necessary documents with digital signatures, and once verified, the registration will be completed digitally.

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for both buyers and sellers as part of the verification process, a step it says will prevent fraud and ensure uniformity in identity checks. To further strengthen transparency, video recording of the registration process has also been introduced.

The recordings will capture the consent of all parties and will be stored as part of the official record to help prevent ownership disputes.

Stamp duty and registration fees can now be paid online, replacing cash transactions with digital payments. Officials say this will promote accountability, reduce delays, and minimize opportunities for corruption.

The government has also simplified the partition of ancestral property, which was earlier a lengthy and costly affair. In states such as Uttar Pradesh, families can now divide inherited land by paying a nominal stamp duty of Rs 5,000, easing the burden on households and speeding up dispute resolution.

Authorities said the reform will be implemented nationwide through state portals as part of the government’s Digital India initiative. The new system, they added, is expected to benefit millions, particularly in rural areas where property disputes are widespread, and marks a step toward a more efficient and transparent land administration framework.