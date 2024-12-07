India issues travel advisory for Syria amid escalating violence

New Delhi: The Indian government has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Syria due to the escalating violence in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory on Friday, citing the deteriorating security situation in Syria.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the MEA, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria until further notice.

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP leader slams Assam’s beef ban decision

Those currently in Syria are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights or exercise extreme caution and restrict their movements to the minimum.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Indian Embassy in Damascus has been instructed to maintain close contact with Indian nationals in Syria. The embassy’s emergency helpline (+963 993385973) and email (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) are available for updates and assistance.

Also Read; Assam: Kaziranga launches black softshell turtle conservation effort

The travel advisory comes as rebel forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a major offensive in Syria, capturing key cities such as Aleppo and Hama.

The insurgents aim to push towards Homs and ultimately Damascus, the seat of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The conflict in Syria has resulted in the deaths of over 300,000 civilians and the displacement of several lakhs more.