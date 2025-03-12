Guwahati: The White House expressed strong concerns over high tariffs imposed by several countries on American goods, urging for more balanced trade.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed high tariffs imposed by India while responding to a question about Canada.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She called on Canada and said that the country has been ripping off the US and hardworking Americans for decades.

Leavitt stated, “If you look at the rates of tariffs that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers, it is egregious. In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada, but the rate of tariffs across the board. Look at American cheese and butter—nearly 300 percent tariff.”

Leavitt also criticized India’s trade policies, pointing out the high duties on American goods. “You look at India—150% tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that’s helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don’t think so. 100% tariff on agricultural products from India. Look at Japan—tariffing rice at 700%,” she said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Leavitt displayed a chart that highlighted the tariffs imposed by India, Canada, and Japan, with circles in the colors of the Indian tri-color marking India’s tariffs.

She stressed that President Trump believes in reciprocity and noted, “It’s about time we have a president who looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers. All he’s asking for are fair and balanced trade practices. Unfortunately, Canada has not treated us fairly over the past several decades.”

In recent days, President Trump has criticized India’s high tariffs. On Friday, Trump claimed India had agreed to lower its tariffs significantly, repeating his assertion that the country imposes massive tariffs on America.