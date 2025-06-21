India expands Operation Sindhu to evacuate citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Guwahati: India announced that it would widen its evacuation mission in Iran to assist nationals from Nepal and Sri Lanka, following official requests from both neighboring countries, on Sunday.



This decision follows growing unrest in the Middle East, sparked by Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targets Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Iran has responded with countermeasures, intensifying regional tensions.

“The Indian Embassy’s evacuation operations in Iran will now also support Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals, following requests from their respective governments,” read a statement posted by the Indian Embassy in Tehran on X.

To facilitate the process, the embassy released emergency contact numbers and urged citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka in Iran to get in touch immediately through Telegram or by calling the designated hotlines: +989010144557, +989128109115, and +989128109109.

India’s evacuation mission, named Operation Sindhu, was launched to rescue Indian citizens stranded in Iran amid the worsening security situation.

Earlier on Saturday, a special flight carrying Indian evacuees arrived in New Delhi from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. This followed another successful operation late Friday night, when 290 Indian students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, were safely flown back from Mashhad, Iran, after Iranian authorities reopened their airspace.