Guwahati: At least nine people are feared dead after a section of the Gambhira Bridge in Gujarat’s Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday morning, plunging multiple vehicles into the Mahisagar River.

According to Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, a slab of the bridge near Mujpur in Padra taluka gave way, causing five to six vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, to fall into the river. Rescue teams managed to save five people, while several others remain missing.

“The bridge, built in 1985, underwent maintenance as needed,” Patel said. “Officials will launch an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.”

Emergency teams from the Vadodara Fire Department, along with local residents, rushed to the site and pulled out the injured survivors. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit also joined the ongoing search efforts with rescue gear and divers.

Visuals from the site showed a large section of the bridge, spanning between two piers, completely submerged. The 900-metre-long structure, which connects Vadodara and Anand districts, had a total of 23 spans.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed sorrow over the incident and announced a technical probe. “This tragic accident, caused by the collapse of one span of the Gambhira Bridge, has claimed innocent lives,” he said. “I have directed the Vadodara Collector to prioritise treatment for the injured and ensure all possible relief.”

He also instructed the Roads and Buildings Department to conduct an immediate investigation. “I’ve formed a team comprising senior government engineers and private bridge experts,” Patel added. “They will assess structural issues, conduct a site survey, and submit a preliminary report.”

Traffic has been diverted through alternate routes as rescue operations continue. Authorities are still working to identify the victims and trace those reported missing.