Guwahati: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is awaiting over Rs 250 crore from various ministries, including External Affairs, for food grains supplied to Afghanistan, Korea, and Egypt.

According to a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, the committee urged immediate action to recover these outstanding dues.

The committee also stressed the need for direct engagement with the concerned ministries and the formation of a high-level joint committee to resolve the matter promptly.

It expressed concern over the long delay in clearing these arrears, highlighting that the prolonged non-payment is affecting the efficiency of the food distribution system.

The panel has advocated for implementation of the smart public distribution system.

