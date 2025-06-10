Guwahati: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, will begin operations in India within the next two months after receiving its operating license last week.

Analysts expect this highly anticipated launch to significantly impact India’s digital connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

According to a recent report, Starlink has finalized its pricing structure for the Indian market, aiming to provide high-speed internet access to a wider demographic.

To access Starlink’s satellite internet service, customers will need to purchase an essential satellite dish. Estimates place the cost of this hardware at Rs 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan will be available at Rs 3,000.

As part of its India launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a one-month complimentary trial with every device purchase. This initiative aligns with Starlink’s global model, designed to facilitate user onboarding and allow new customers to experience the service before committing to a subscription. This approach is particularly beneficial in regions like India, where satellite internet might be a new concept for many.

Analysts expect Starlink’s entry to be a game-changer for digital connectivity in India, especially in rural and geographically challenging areas where traditional fiber-optic or mobile internet services are often unreliable or unavailable. By leveraging its constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Starlink aims to deliver fast and consistent internet access to previously unreachable zones.

The pricing model for Starlink’s satellite dish in India is consistent with its strategy in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan, where identical equipment pricing (Rs 33,000) suggests a harmonized regional approach.

Starlink currently offers high-speed internet between 25 and 220 Mbps, with many users globally reporting speeds exceeding 100 Mbps. This satellite-based connectivity provides an alternative to fiber or mobile networks, offering reliable, fast internet with minimal latency, making it ideal for isolated regions with limited infrastructure.

Sources revealed that Starlink, which is already operational in over 100 countries, has also reportedly signed agreements with Indian telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.