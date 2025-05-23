Guwahati: The pilots operating IndiGo’s flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence and a hailstorm on May 21, 2025, after both the Indian Air Force and Lahore Air Traffic Control refused requests to alter the flight path to avoid the bad weather, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

The aircraft flew into turbulent weather near Pathankot despite the crew’s attempts to avoid the storm.

The DGCA reported that the Indian Air Force first denied the crew’s request to deviate toward the international border, and Lahore ATC later also declined a similar request.

Trapped near thunderclouds, the pilots initially considered turning back but instead opted to fly through the storm, aiming to exit the dangerous zone as quickly as possible by continuing toward Srinagar.

Although the incident left all 222 passengers and crew unharmed, the hailstorm visibly damaged the aircraft, especially its nose cone, prompting the airline to ground the plane for inspection and repairs.

IndiGo confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the flight experienced a sudden hailstorm en route and landed safely at Srinagar International Airport.

The airline added that all passengers received assistance after landing and that the aircraft will resume service only after completing all required maintenance and safety checks.

The tense weather event unfolded against the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives.

Both countries have closed their airspace to each other’s carriers, further limiting flight path options.

Five Trinamool Congress Members of Parliament, Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur, boarded the flight to visit civilians affected by recent shelling near the Line of Control, along with several other prominent passengers.

Ghose recounted the mid-air chaos as “a near-death experience,” describing how passengers screamed and prayed as the turbulence shook the aircraft. She said the sight of the blown-open nose cone after landing shocked everyone, and she praised the pilots for navigating the crisis with remarkable skill and composure.

Footage shared online showed passengers visibly distressed, underscoring the severity of the incident.