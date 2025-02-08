New Delhi: In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost the Jangpura seat.

He lost to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marvah by over 600 votes.

This setback for the AAP is part of a larger trend, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 48 out of 70 assembly seats in the Delhi elections. The AAP, seeking a fourth consecutive term, is currently ahead in 22 seats.

Other key AAP leaders are also facing a tough challenge, with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh by over 1,100 votes.

Chief Minister Atishi is also struggling, trailing in Kalkaji as BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri extends his lead.

However, not all AAP leaders are faring poorly, with sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan maintaining his lead over AIMIM and the BJP in Okhla.

The BJP’s campaign, centred around strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appears to have resonated with voters.

Exit polls had predicted a BJP victory, with the party expected to win around 40-45 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

The Congress, meanwhile, is struggling to make an impact, with most pollsters predicting a dismal performance.