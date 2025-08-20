Guwahati: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to conduct an investigation against Times Now Group Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar in a defamation case filed by Arnab Goswami’s ARG Outlier Media Private Limited.

ACJM Siddhant Sihag of Patiala House Courts invoked Section 225 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which allows a magistrate to postpone issuing summons or warrants when the accused resides outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge noted that the editor-in-chief resides beyond the court’s jurisdiction and ordered the investigation to proceed under Section 202 Cr.P.C. / 225 BNSS. The court directed that a report be filed by the investigating officer on or before the next hearing date, scheduled for February 26, 2026.

ARG Outlier Media alleged that the editor-in-chief made a series of defamatory and unsubstantiated statements against Goswami during a Times Now prime-time broadcast on January 18, 2020, concerning the alleged TRP scam.

The complaint claimed that the remarks, along with distortion of the Mumbai Police chargesheet, were intended to malign Goswami. Advocate Ayush Jindal represented ARG Outlier Media in court.

