New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 began at 8 AM today, February 8, as the two key contenders—Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—await the final outcome.

Voting for all 70 assembly constituencies took place in a single phase on February 5.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The election is a crucial test for AAP, which has governed Delhi for the past decade, while the BJP is looking to stage a comeback after 27 years.

Exit polls indicate a strong performance by the BJP, projecting that the party will comfortably cross the majority mark of 36 seats and could secure an additional 10-15 seats, unseating the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Meanwhile, the Congress is expected to remain a marginal player, with predictions suggesting it may win at most 0-3 seats.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voter turnout for the Delhi elections stood at approximately 60.54%. Among Delhi’s districts, the North East recorded the highest polling percentage at 66.25%, whereas the lowest turnout was reported in South East Delhi, with only 56.40% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP dominated the polls by securing 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight. The Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to win a single seat in the last two elections and is expected to fare similarly this time.

Exit polls released on February 7 suggest a decisive victory for the BJP, signalling the end of AAP’s rule. Most predictions indicate that AAP will struggle to secure a third consecutive term, while Congress is likely to face another electoral setback.