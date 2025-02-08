Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is underway, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking the lead in 43 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in 27 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

The ECI is continuously updating electoral trends throughout the day, which can be tracked on their official website – eci.gov.in.

To access the Delhi Election Results, visit the direct link: results.eci.gov.in.

Key battles are being closely watched, including the contest between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Verma in New Delhi. Other crucial seats include Kalkaji, Jangpura, Okhla, and Malviya Nagar.

The AAP is seeking its fourth term, while the BJP aims to make a comeback after 27 years. The results will determine the fate of these two major parties in the national capital.

