The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) for December 2024 will take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Candidates can choose between English and Hindi as their preferred language when applying.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in. They will need to enter their application number and password to access the hall ticket.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Schedule:

Mathematical Sciences: February 28, 2025

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences: February 28, 2025

Chemical Sciences: February 28, 2025

Life Sciences: March 1, 2025

Physical Sciences: March 2, 2025

How to Download the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card:

1.Visit the official NTA CSIR UGC NET website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Examination Admit Card”

3. Enter your login details

4. Review the admit card and save it

5. Print the admit card for future reference

The exam includes five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

For more details on course codes, eligibility, fees, and the exam format, check the information bulletin on the exam website.

The CSIR UGC NET exam helps determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.