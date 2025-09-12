Guwahati: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India’s 15th Vice-President on Friday, in a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 67-year-old, who took it in English in the name of God, wearing a red kurta.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Radhakrishnan secured the position after defeating joint opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in Tuesday’s election.

The contest was held following the resignation of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 due to health concerns. Dhankhar attended the ceremony, marking his first public appearance since stepping down.

Top dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President J.P. Nadda, were present. Former Vice-Presidents Hamid Ansari and M. Venkaiah Naidu also attended the event.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Radhakrishnan now assumes constitutional responsibilities as the Deputy Chair of the Rajya Sabha and other duties associated with the office of the Vice-President.