Guwahati: The Civil Aviation Ministry has confirmed that the black boxes from Air India Flight AI-171, which crashed on June 12, have been recovered and are now being analysed at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) laboratory in Delhi.

In response to the crash, the AAIB formed a multidisciplinary investigation team led by its Director General. The team includes an aviation medicine expert, an air traffic controller, and representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as the aircraft was manufactured in the United States.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from a rooftop on the day of the crash, while the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was found in the debris on June 16. Both were secured under police protection and constant CCTV surveillance in Ahmedabad before being transported to Delhi on June 24 by Indian Air Force aircraft.

The front black box arrived at the AAIB lab at 2 p.m., followed later by the second recorder. That evening, technical teams from AAIB and NTSB began extracting data. On June 25, they successfully accessed the memory module from the Crash Protection Module and downloaded the data.

Analysis of the CVR and FDR is ongoing. Investigators aim to reconstruct the events that led to the crash and identify contributing factors to improve aviation safety.

The investigation is being carried out under Indian law and in line with international guidelines, including the ICAO Chicago Convention and the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.