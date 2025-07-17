Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three key suspects linked to a mule account network used by cyber-fraud syndicates, the agency announced on Wednesday.

These arrests formed part of Operation Chakra?V, CBI’s ongoing mission to dismantle cybercrime and digital fraud rings.

On July 16, 2025, the agency executed extensive searches across seven states: Delhi (NCT), Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Investigators seized a large volume of incriminating evidence, including mobile phones, bank account documents, transaction records, and KYC files.

The three suspects managed and facilitated mule bank accounts that cybercriminals use to funnel and conceal illicit proceeds. Acting on verified intelligence, the CBI registered a case on June 25, 2025, under the IPC/BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act against 37 individuals.

Those accused allegedly operated as account holders, middlemen, agents, and bank insiders who colluded with cybercriminals to receive and transfer illegal funds.

Earlier, on June 26–27, 2025, the CBI conducted raids at 40 locations across several states and arrested 10 individuals in connection with similar offenses.

After following up on fresh leads, the agency coordinated latest searches across seven states to dismantle the infrastructure supporting cyber-fraud syndicates.

These mule accounts play a critical role in laundering money generated through digital arrest scams, impersonation schemes, fake advertisements, investment frauds, and other cybercrimes.

The CBI has outlined a strategic framework targeting three core areas:

Financial infrastructure: mule accounts and payment gateways. Telecom infrastructure: misuse of SIM cards and PoS devices. Human resource network: recruitment and exploitation of individuals in cyber-fraud operations, often called “cyber slavery.”

Many of these operations reportedly originate from outside India.

The three arrested individuals will appear before the appropriate court, and investigations are ongoing.