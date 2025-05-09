Mumbai: In a crackdown on alleged corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals including a Food Corporation of India (FCI) official in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reports said.

CBI sleuths arrested FCI Assistant General Manager (AGM) AGM Srinivasa Rao Mylapalli, a businessman and his associate in connection with an alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery case, officials confirmed on Friday.

The arrests followed a CBI raid prompted by intelligence suggesting Mylapalli’s involvement in corrupt practices, according to sources.

Further details awaited.

