Guwahati: The two Houses of the Indian Parliament reconvene on Monday as the second part of the Budget session begins.

The Lok Sabha will present various Bills and standing committee reports, according to the list of business.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Indications point to an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) showdown between the government and the opposition, which plans to raise issues like the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, recent violence in Manipur, and India’s handling of the Trump administration.

The government will focus on securing Parliament’s approval for demands for grants, completing the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget, and passing the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a statutory resolution to seek Parliament’s approval for the proclamation of President’s Rule in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda criticized the opposition for issuing notices under Rule 267.

He accused them of having a “vicious design” to undermine the institution of Parliament.

“They are not interested in debate but want to give the impression that the government is unwilling to answer or engage in discussion,” Mr. Nadda said.

Meanwhile, DMK MPs launched a strong protest against the government’s implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu.

The MPs walked into the well of the House during the response by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mr. Pradhan responded, calling them “uncivilized, undemocratic, and uncommitted to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are destroying their future and being dishonest to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

