Guwahati: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday suspended its MLC K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who cited her recent statements and actions as being in violation of the party’s principles and discipline.

Kavitha’s suspension is seen as a significant development for the BRS, which has been grappling with internal rifts in recent months.

Just a day before the action, Kavitha stirred controversy by openly criticizing senior party leaders. She accused Minister T. Harish Rao and former MP Megha Krishna Reddy of damaging KCR’s image by linking him to corruption. She also alleged that Harish Rao and MP Santosh Kumar were conspiring to sideline her within the party.