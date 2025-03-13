British woman tourist raped and molested in Delhi hotel, two arrested

Guwahati: Two individuals reportedly raped and molested a british woman tourist at a hotel in South West Delhi’s Mahipalpur, said the official from the Delhi police on Thursday.

Police have arrested two accused following the report and informed the British High Commission about the incident that happened on Tuesday. Police identified the accused as Kailash and Wasim who raped and molested the victim, the official said.

Officials said the British woman tourist came to India to meet Kailash. She met him at a hotel in Mahipalpur that she booked after reaching Delhi. Later Kailash allegedly raped the victim and molested by Wasim, the official added.

“Upon receiving the information about the incident, Police arrested a man on charge of rape with a British woman. Police also arrested an individual who molested the victim. As per guidelines, the police have informed the British High Commission about the incident, police said.

The woman met the accused on a social media platform a month and a half earlier. They used to talk frequently. Kailash, a resident of East Delhi, struggled to speak English and used a translation application to communicate with her. Police have started the investigation and are checking CCTV footage of the hotel to know the sequence of the events, police added.

