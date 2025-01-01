Bangladesh Army Chief stresses balanced ties with India

Guwahati: Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has called for maintaining balanced and equitable relations with India, describing the neighboring country as an “important partner.”

In an interview with Prothom Alo, General Zaman underscored the mutual benefits and interdependence that define the relationship between the two nations.

He pointed out that while Bangladesh relies on India for medical treatment and essential imports, India also gains from the stability in Bangladesh and the contributions of Bangladeshi workers within its borders.

“India is an important neighbor. We depend on India in many ways, and India benefits from us as well. Many Indians work here, and a significant number of Bangladeshis seek medical treatment in India. Additionally, we import substantial quantities of goods from them,” he explained.

The Army Chief stressed the need for fairness and equality in the bilateral relationship. “A healthy relationship should be based on mutual respect and fairness. While it is natural for nations to pursue their interests, any sense of dominance can harm the partnership. Both sides must avoid creating the impression that one is imposing on the other’s interests,” he said.

General Zaman assured that Bangladesh is committed to respecting India’s strategic interests while expecting reciprocity. He emphasized that both countries must prioritize each other’s well-being and work towards shared progress.

He concluded by highlighting the importance of cooperation for regional stability and growth, stating that maintaining strong, balanced ties with India is vital for mutual prosperity and harmony in the region.