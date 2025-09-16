Guwahati: Badminton star Jwala Gutta, who recently gave birth to her second child, will be donating breast milk to a government hospital.

Jwala declared her contribution on social media, emphasising the life-saving importance of donor milk.

She wrote: “Breast milk saves lives. For premature and sick babies, donor milk can be life changing. If you’re able to donate, you could be a hero to a family in need. Learn more, share the word, and support milk banks!” According to reports, Gutta has donated an impressive 30 litres of breast milk so far.

Breast milk isimportant for pre-term, low birthweight, orphaned babies.

Ad for also those whose mothers cannot produce enough milk.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi praises Rahul Gandhi, slams BJP for ‘religion card’ politics

The milk can be stored at banks where donor mothers (those who produce milk in excess of the requirement of their own babies) express and store their milk for their own babies or even pasteurise it to be donated to sick babies whose mothers are either sick themselves, unable to produce milk or are deceased.

Said, Sushma Nangia, director, professor and head at the Department of Neonatology, Lady Hardinge Medical College, “All mothers undergo an extensive screening method before becoming eligible for donating their breast milk.”