Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday intensified his attack on the Congress during a key NDA gathering here.

Shah accusing opposition leaders of sympathising with infiltrators and hinting at foreign associations.

Speaking at the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan in Guwahati, Shah declared that Assam could not be led by leaders who “frequently visit Pakistan,” in an apparent swipe at state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

“Those who protect infiltrators and encroachers cannot represent Assam. Those who travel to Pakistan often are unfit to lead this state,” Shah said.

Shah expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would return to power in Assam for a third straight term, citing the developmental agenda pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and executed on the ground by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

‘Cut Amit Shah’s head’

However, the Union Home minister was at the receiving end of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who triggered a major political row with her explosive remarks about Shah and infiltration.

Speaking in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Friday, she directly accused the Home Minister of failing to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh and reportedly said, “Cut Amit Shah’s head and put it on the table.”

Moitra’s comments, which she made while criticising the Centre’s handling of border security, sparked immediate outrage.

“The border is protected by five forces, all under the Home Ministry. If the Prime Minister himself admits that infiltrators are changing India’s demographics, then why has his Home Minister failed to act?” she asked.

She went further, accusing the Home Ministry of neglecting its duty while citizens suffer. “When citizens say infiltrators are targeting our mothers, sisters, and land, why hasn’t Amit Shah done anything?” she questioned, adding that those in power must be held accountable.

BJP protests

Meanwhile BJP swiftly condemned Moitra’s remarks as “distasteful, dangerous, and inflammatory.” Party leaders demanded that the TMC clarify its stand and take disciplinary action against Moitra.

“If this isn’t the official stance of TMC, they must condemn it and apologise to the nation,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Local BJP members filed a police complaint at Kotwali station in Krishnanagar, and public outrage continues to grow. The TMC has yet to respond publicly to the controversy.