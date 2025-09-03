Guwahati: As West Bengal dives deep into a politically charged season, actor-director Anirban Bhattacharya has found a new outlet for his dissent: music.

Teaming up with fellow musicians, Anirban launched a protest band named Hooliganism, and their latest track, Tumi Mosti Korbe Jani (“I Know You’ll Have Fun”), has stirred up intense reactions online.

Widely respected for his work in Bengali theatre and films, and even for his role opposite Rani Mukherjee in Hindi cinema, Anirban has now stepped into the role of musician-activist. This song, however, isn’t just about catchy riffs; it’s a bold blend of rock and razor-sharp political satire.

Alongside Subhadeep Guha, Debraj Bhattacharya, Krishanu Ghosh, Sushruta Goswami, Nilansuk Datta, Pritam Das, Pritam Deb Sarkar, and Someswar Bhattacharya, Anirban helped shape a piece that functions more as commentary than entertainment.

The track kicks off with a striking moment; Anirban unfurls a scroll and declares “Kagoj amra dekhaboi” (“We will show our papers”), clearly referencing the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter verification drive, which has sparked debate in states like Bihar.

From that point on, the lyrics pull no punches.

The song ridicules authoritarianism, failed leadership, and political double-speak, all wrapped in energetic rock arrangements.

The band takes aim at all major political fronts in Bengal.

They reference TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, poking at his past remarks during protests following the brutal rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. One sarcastic line goes: “Bhai, etai amader dosh re ge jabe Kunal Ghosh” (“Brother, if we protest, Kunal Ghosh will take offense; apparently, it’s our fault”).

They then turn their attention to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, mocking his notorious comment that desi cow milk contains gold. The band riffs: “Goyna dokan shob beche dao, gorur doodh e shona” (“Sell your jewellery shops—there’s gold in cow’s milk”).

CPM leader Shatarup Ghosh also faces scrutiny. The lyrics highlight his 2021 affidavit, where he declared assets worth only Rs 2 lakh, followed by his reported purchase of a Rs 22-lakh SUV. The song notes with biting irony: “Oi biplobi der party’r, arek Ghosh o ache… Tai kineche gari. Daam ta beshi khub” (“There’s another Ghosh from the revolutionary party, he’s bought an expensive car”).

As the elections draw closer, lyrics like these strike a nerve, especially in a climate where voters are demanding greater transparency and ethics from their leaders.

But Hooliganism doesn’t stop at individuals. The song criticizes broader political trends, party-hopping during election season, superficial displays of nationalism, and even absurdities like bureaucratic pet registration drives and court rulings on stray dogs. In one particularly provocative line, they ask: “Masjid er niche ki ache?” (“What lies beneath the mosque?”), skewering divisive communal narratives with dark satire.

On social media, reactions have come thick and fast. Some listeners praised the song as a fearless jab at political hypocrisy, calling it a “devastating roast” of Bengal’s power players. Others, however, questioned the song’s scope, suggesting it shied away from deeper issues like rising gender violence and recruitment scams in education.

In a twist, even one of the satirical targets, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, appeared to enjoy the performance. Sharing a clip online, he commented: “I enjoyed the style and presentation… A bit sarcastic? So what! I know how to have fun with it.”

With Hooliganism, Anirban Bhattacharya has added a powerful new instrument to his protest toolkit, and it’s one that seems to be striking all the right (and wrong) chords.