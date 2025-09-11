Guwahati: More than 200 passengers on Air India Flight AI2380, bound for Singapore, were deplaned after being seated for nearly two hours due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, scheduled to depart Delhi airport around 11 pm on Wednesday, September 10, faced delays after its air conditioning and electrical systems reportedly failed, according to a PTI journalist on board.

Passengers were asked to leave the aircraft and return to the terminal building. Officials did not provide a detailed explanation for the deplaning.

Videos shared on social media showed travelers using newspapers and magazines to fan themselves as the cabin temperature rose.

Air India has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

