Air India first to launch Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Guwahati: Air India has achieved a milestone by becoming the first Indian airline to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services on domestic routes, starting January 1, 2025.

The Tata-owned airline will provide Wi-Fi connectivity on all its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft, free of charge during the introductory phase.

This new service follows Air India’s successful implementation of Wi-Fi on its international flights, which included destinations like New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.

Passengers will be able to connect multiple devices simultaneously once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet, in accordance with regulations by the Department of Telecom.

Air India’s Wi-Fi service aims to keep passengers connected for browsing, social media access, work, and staying in touch with family and friends during the flight.

This move positions Air India as a leader in enhancing passenger experience on domestic flights.