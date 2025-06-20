Guwahati: Air India has cancelled eight more domestic and international flights on Friday, citing enhanced maintenance and operational reasons.

These cancellations come as the airline faces increased regulatory scrutiny and ongoing safety inspections, following the fatal crash of a Dreamliner aircraft on June 12.

Further to the press statement released yesterday, 18 June 2025, which announced a temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, we wish to provide details on the flights affected.



The crash, which occurred on the Ahmedabad to London Gatwick route, claimed 271 lives, including over 30 people on the ground.

International services affected by the cancellations include flights from Dubai to Chennai, Delhi to Melbourne, Melbourne to Delhi, and Dubai to Hyderabad. On the domestic front, flights from Pune to Delhi, Ahmedabad to Delhi, and Hyderabad to Mumbai were also grounded.

The cancellations are part of a larger operational crisis facing Air India as it continues to deal with the aftermath of the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered comprehensive safety checks across the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

According to DGCA data, 66 Dreamliner flights have been cancelled since the June 12 incident. On the day of the crash alone, six out of 50 scheduled Dreamliner flights were grounded.

As of June 18, inspections had been completed on 24 of Air India’s 33 Dreamliners, with more aircraft scheduled for review in the coming days. Two Dreamliners are currently listed as Aircraft on Ground in Delhi due to maintenance issues.

The latest round of cancellations adds to a growing number of disrupted flights this week. On Tuesday, Air India cancelled at least 13 more Dreamliner-operated services, including flight AI 159 on the Ahmedabad to London route. This aircraft, previously designated as AI 171, was expected to return to service but remained grounded due to unavailability.

Air India continues to navigate through this challenging period as it works to restore full operations while complying with enhanced safety regulations.