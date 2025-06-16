Guwahati: Four days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad that claimed 270 lives, officials confirmed on Monday (June 16, 2025) that DNA testing has identified 87 victims, with 47 bodies handed over to their families so far.

Among those identified is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose remains were confirmed through DNA analysis on Sunday. His body will be handed over to his family on Monday.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on June 12.

Of the 242 people on board, 241 lost their lives. One passenger miraculously survived. Additionally, 29 people on the ground were killed, including five MBBS students.

Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify victims, as many bodies were severely charred or damaged. According to Additional Civil Superintendent Rajnish Patel, the deceased identified so far belong to various regions of Gujarat and Rajasthan, including Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Bharuch, Anand, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, and Arvalli.

“Families of nine more victims are scheduled to collect the remains today, and relatives of eight others will arrive shortly,” Dr Patel informed the media.

On Sunday, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed that DNA samples from 250 victims, including passengers and those killed on the ground, had been collected for identification purposes.