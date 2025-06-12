Guwahati: Chairman of the Tata Group, N. Chandrasekaran, has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in today’s tragic London-bound Air India Flight 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The devastating incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad, five minutes after the takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chairman of Tata Sons expressed profound sorrow: “We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.”

Beyond the significant compensation for fatalities, the Tata Group has also committed to covering the medical expenses of all injured passengers, ensuring they receive comprehensive care and support.

Furthermore, the conglomerate announced its intention to provide support for the building up of the B J Medical’s hostel, where the plane reportedly crashed.

“We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” Chandrasekaran added.