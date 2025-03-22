6 arrested in Karnataka in Meghalaya student's death case

Guwahati: Karnataka Police arrested a total of six individuals in connection with the food poisoning incident in a Karnataka hostel that claimed the lives of two students from Meghalaya and left 22 students hospitalized.

According to the sources, Commissioner and Secretary of Home department, Cyril VD Diengdoh of Meghalaya Government who visited Mandya under government directives, confirmed the arrests.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources also confirmed that the Karnataka police carried our the arrest under Sections 286 and 106 BNSS at the Malavalli Rural Police Station.

Sources said that the Meghalaya government has instructed the concerned deputy commissioners to release an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the two students who tragically lost their lives.

“Authority of the Gokula Vidya Samsthe, located in T Kagepura village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district admitted the students to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are under treatment. Initially, three students were in the ICU; as of today, only one remains in critical care, while the rest are in stable condition”, Dengdoh said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said that the Child Welfare Committee officer of Mandya district also monitored the situation to ensure their well-being.

“The hostel authority served dinner to the students from a local restaurant, which appears to have led to the mass poisoning. Police have also arrested the restaurant cook, the hotel owner, and school staff regarding the incident”, he added.