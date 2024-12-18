Guwahati: The Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 has been conferred upon three eminent writers from Assam, and one each from Manipur and Sikkim, honouring their remarkable contributions to literature.

From Assam, Sameer Tanti received the award for his poetry collection ‘Pharingbore Bator Katha Jane,’ Aron Raja was honoured for his novel ‘Swrni Thakhai’ and Dipak Kumar Sharma was recognised for his poetry collection ‘Bhaskaracaritam.’

The writers were recognised for their literary brilliance and their contributions to promoting the rich cultural diversity of Assam through various genres and languages.

Sharma was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for the second time, having previously received it in 2018.

Raja, who has authored 14 novels and four short stories, expressed his joy at receiving the award.

On the other hand, Haobam Satyabati Devi from Manipur received the award in the Poetry category for her poem ‘Mainu Bora Nungshi Sheirol.’

Yuva Baral from Sikkim received the award in the Short Story category for his story ‘Chhichimira.’

The awards will be presented on March 8, 2025 in New Delhi.