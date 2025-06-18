Your summer shoes could be causing fungal infections, here’s how to prevent them

As the summer heat rises, doctors are warning people about a hidden health risk fungal infections caused by summer shoes.

Light footwear like flip-flops, sandals, and slip-ons may feel cool and comfortable, but they can also increase the chances of getting foot infections if not used properly.

Health experts say that these open shoes allow sweat, dust, and dirt to build up easily. When your feet stay warm and moist, it creates the perfect place for fungus to grow. This can lead to problems like athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, and skin rashes. People who wear the same shoes every day without cleaning them are at higher risk.

Doctors explain that fungus grows quickly in warm, damp spots—like the inside of shoes after a hot day. Even shoes that are breathable or labeled as anti-bacterial can’t protect you if they’re not kept clean. The risk goes up even more in places like swimming pools, gyms, and shared showers, especially if people walk around barefoot.

To stay safe, doctors suggest switching between different pairs of shoes to let them dry properly, using antifungal sprays or powders, and washing your feet well at the end of the day. Letting your shoes dry in the sun can help kill germs naturally.

It’s also important to keep your feet dry, especially between your toes, and wear clean socks with closed shoes.

Many clinics see more cases of foot fungus during the summer months, often linked to wearing sandals without proper foot care. Doctors say that if you notice itching, redness, or peeling skin on your feet, you should see a doctor. If left untreated, these infections can get worse or keep coming back.

As summer styles continue to include open footwear, doctors hope that more people will start taking better care of their feet. With simple steps like cleaning your shoes and keeping your feet dry, you can enjoy the season without risking an infection.